Armie Hammer Tells Piers Morgan He’s Never ‘Eaten Any Human Flesh’ In Explosive New Interview

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of rape, sexual assault, physical assault and cannibalism.

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer has spoken out after years away from the spotlight in a wild new interview with none other than Piers Morgan.

Hammer has remained largely out of the public eye after allegations surfaced in 2021 that accused him of sexual assault and cannibalism, among other things. And now, Hammer is opening up about the allegations in a tell-all interview with one of the world’s most controversial hosts.

In a new interview that aired on Friday, 37-year-old Hammer denied the abuse claims and discussed the impact the allegations had on his mental health.

“Let’s first of all address the elephant in the room. Are you a cannibal?” Morgan asked in the opening scene of the interview.

“You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone,” Hammer replied in a weird, non-answer.

Morgan, still not satisfied with this response, asked point-blank if he had ever “eaten any human flesh.”

“No,” Hammer responded. “Not a question I’d ever thought I’d have to answer by the way. But no, never.”

Throughout the hour-long interview, Hammer spoke at length about the allegations, and how they impacted both his and his family’s mental health.

He also admitted to having an affair with former-girlfriend Effie Angelova while married to his now-ex wife Elizabeth Chambers.

“This was a very intense affair, very sexually charged, between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks,” he said.

It is, however, worth noting that Angelova — who was 20 at the time — publicly accused Hammer of violent sexual assault and denies consenting.

“On April 24th, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent,” she said in a press conference back in 2021.

In her press conference, she alleged that she “thought he was going to kill” her and claims she has “lived in fear of him” ever since. Hammer has vigorously denied these allegations.

Other women have also come forward with similar allegations against Hammer — including Paige Lorenze, who claims he branded her with a knife.

“Just like the tip of a small knife … I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape. It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other,” Hammer told Morgan of the alleged branding.

When asked if Lorenze was “telling the truth”, Hammer said “no, she wasn’t”.

Another ex, Courtney Vucekovich accused Hammer of cannibalism back in 2021, telling Page Six that he allegedly said “he wants to break my rib and barbecue and it eat it.”

When speaking about the allegations of abuse more broadly, Hammer claimed that “none of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.”

The interview with Piers Morgan comes after he appeared on Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast earlier this week in an apparent PR redemption tour.

You can watch the full interview below.