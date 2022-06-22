Apple Has Invented A Feature To Remove All Captchas & The Robots Are Gonna Love This

Wassup my fellow 01100010 01100001 01100100 00100000 01100010 01101001 01110100 01100011 01101000 01100101 01110011? No longer will we have to prove to our devices that we’re human thanks to Apple’s brand new little piece of technology. Yes, a robotic program that helps us identify ourselves as not robots! What could go wrong?

Chances are you’ve filled a couple of captchas in your time. You know, those little questionnaires that tell you to select all of the cars while the picture is some blurry snap of the Autobahn? Or those rude little messages that ask you to click if you’re not a robot?

Well, it looks like the reign of captchas (which actually stands for Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart) is coming to an end. Shouldn’t the acronym be captttcha though?

Apple will soon be introducing a new feature it calls Automatic Verification. What it does is allow your iOS or macOS device to send a little encrypted message into the wide web that says something like: “Hello, I am currently being operated by a human. They’ve got flesh. They’ve got crippling debts. Definitely not a robot.”

Beep boop skip a few and bam! You’ve skipped all the captchas that websites may throw at you, because they’ve been rendered completely unnecessary.

No longer will you have to decipher excerpts from the Epic of Gilgamesh into your computer just to browse perfectly safe for work websites! Score!

“You likely don’t enjoy being interrupted by these,” said Apple engineer Tommy Pauly.

“I certainly don’t. The reason these experiences exist is to prevent fraudulent activity.

“If you run a server, you don’t want it to be overwhelmed by fraud. Some attempts to create accounts or buy products come from legitimate users. But other attempts may be from attackers or bots.”

Although the upcoming service is linked to Apple’s iCloud, Apple has reassured customers that none of their personal information will be stolen in the process. Apart from the fact that you’re a human, of course. A human with a sexy, sexy bank account and security number.

Love this inventiveness, Apple. Now can someone work on getting rid of all of those scam bots on Instagram that will no doubt comment on this article with something about “financial freedom”?