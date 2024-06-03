Antoinette Lattouf’s Case Against The ABC Will Proceed To Federal Court After Fair Work Ruling

The ABC sacked journalist Antoinette Lattouf last year, the Fair Work Commission has found, meaning her unlawful termination case can now proceed to the Federal Court.

Last year, Lattouf was engaged as a casual presenter on ABC Radio Sydney for five days, but was allegedly sacked after three over a “controversial” social media post. The post in question was a post from the Human Rights Watch about the Israel-Gaza war and the humanitarian crisis unfolding, which Lattouf shared to her Instagram stories.

The ABC said Lattouf failed to heed a directive from management to avoid posting on social media about “matters of controversy”, but Lattouf alleges she was unlawfully terminated for sharing political opinions and that race was a factor.

“The Fair Work Commission has decided that the ABC sacked @antoinette_news,” her lawyer Josh Bornstein tweeted on Monday. “It has comprehensively rejected the ABC’s jurisdictional challenge to her unlawful termination case which can now proceed to the Federal Court.”

What did Antoinette Lattouf post?

On Tuesday, 19 December, Lattouf shared a post from the Human Rights Watch to her Instagram story, which reported that the Israeli government was using starvation of civilians as a weapon of war in Gaza.

She added the comment: “HRW reporting starvation as a tool of war.”

The ABC reported on the same story, one day prior.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied starving civilians in Gaza in an interview with CNN last month, in response to the International Criminal Court requesting arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.