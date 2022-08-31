There’s no greater joy than seeing someone fuck around and find out, and that joy is tripled when they’re an anti-vaxxer.

During the peak of COVID cases and those pesky “freedom” rallies in Australia last October, a group of nine Aussies tried to sue state and federal governments for mandating vaccines for people in specific industries.

They claimed the mandate was an attempt to “implement” a “new world order” which they believed “constituted a breach of the Nuremberg Code”, per News.com.au. SIGH.

It’s worth nothing that the “new world order” BS actually stems from a right-wing antisemitic QAnon conspiracy that believes a secret mega-government is brewing which will put the whole world under totalitarian rule. Of course people used it to rebel against having to *checks notes* do the decent thing for immune-compromised and vulnerable people around them.

The group demanded former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, “together with each of the Premiers and Chief Ministers of the States and Territories of Australia”, meet at the Embassy of the republic of Poland in Canberra to apologise.

Justice Debra Mortimer tossed the case out of court in July because “the allegations do not justify a trial”. Now, she’s ordered the group pay $214,023 in legal fees to every government named.

Eat shit, honestly.

Anti-vaxxers who sued every state and territory exc SA over lockdowns and vax mandates have been ordered by Federal Court to pay costs to ALL OF THEM. Applicants, incl 19yo Cienna Knowles who claimed blood clots from Pfizer vax, had case tossed out in July. More soon @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/8Y4h82ZixR — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) August 30, 2022

According to the ruling, the group must pay The Commonwealth and the Victorian government $50,000. NSW will receive $39,023. WA, Queensland and NT governments will receive $20,000, and Tasmania will receive $15,000.

Cienna Knowles, a 19-year-old applicant of the court case who says she is not an anti-vaxxer, has called the ruling “fake news” and said she “doesn’t owe anything”. Hmm, you sure about that doll?

“I don’t owe anyone anything, not even an explanation,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Especially anyone money!”

Cienna claims she was “non-consensually double-vaccinated”. And by that, she means she ended up caving and getting the jab in order to continue working in her industry.

Honestly, if she at least stuck to her guns and refused the jab, changed her career and actually had some kind of principle, maybe I’d respect this ridiculous take more. But it’s hilarious how many people went and got the jab themselves in order to continue living the way they’re comfortable, and then threw a tantrum about it. No one forced you babe, you just refuse to be uncomfortable or inconvenienced! While doing this exact thing to others!

The stories behind the other applicants are pretty similar.

Business owner John Harding said he was “unable to work in the construction industry unless he submits himself to vaccination” (um, duh?) and that “[h]is liberties to move about the State have been curtailed”, per News.com.au. I’m playing the smallest violin.

Murat Temel, also a small business owner, said he couldn’t move around NSW as a free person.

Queensland truck driver Antoine Sandroussi “submitted himself to vaccination in circumstances that amounted to coercion, and without the giving of prior medical consent”.

WA resident Serafine Nichols was a Western Australian government employee who apparently lost her job due to vaccine mandates. NT resident Alison Zerk “fled” the state to “escape the operations of the laws in that state and was rendered homeless.”

I wonder if these people feel more sympathetic to refugees now. Or is this only fine when it’s an anti-vaxxer.

And lastly, Mikailah Lehmann was working has a health professional (!!) when she apparently wasn’t able to continue her employment because of vaccine mandates. Imagine working in health and not wanting to get vaccinated.

Well, it all worked out in the end hey?