Anti-vaxers in the south Melbourne suburb of St Kilda ‘protested’ being barred from restaurants and cafes today by sitting outside them on picnic blankets and eating there instead.

The protesters gathered on St Kilda’s Acland St earlier today, in what appeared to be a protest against vaccine passports. They blocked off large parts of the street, with one shop owner detailing to the Daily Mail that she was worried customers were avoiding her store because of it.

‘They’re invading the space… I’m worried people who are vaccinated won’t come in,’ she told the publication.

There were plenty of police also in attendance, as they had reportedly received a tip off there would be a protest in the area. According to the Herald Sun, only one man was handcuffed but it’s understood that he was shortly released.

Anti-vax protesters providing free entertainment for pub and cafe goers in St Kilda pic.twitter.com/OqM9MjQPXk — ???? DiscoDan ???? (@DiscoDan99) October 23, 2021

MELBOURNE ???????? NO WAX, NO WORRIES, ST. KILDA STREET~ UNWAXXED PICNIC BONANZA!!

LOVE IT!???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZjBtgGAphW — JamieLynn_TrumpGrl???? (@2jamielynn) October 23, 2021

St Kilda Melbourne ???????? Picnic on the streets. pic.twitter.com/Bbp9dKZ8sE — The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) October 23, 2021

This comes after Victoria hit 70% of its eligible population being double vaxxed. In accordance with the roadmap, that means that those who have been jabbed and can prove it, will be able to attend cafes/restaurants in limited capacity.

Of course, those that are unvaccinated will not be able to sit down in venues. As Harry Saddler on Twitter wrote, this is not “actual discrimination” as it is a choice for them, unlike the refugees detained in Carlton’s Park Hotel who haven’t been so lucky.

In St Kilda today Melbourne’s worst people were protesting against “discrimination” because they don’t want to get a vaccine. In Carlton people were protesting against actual discrimination: in support of refugees who‘ve been locked in a hotel with a COVID outbreak & denied help. — Harry Saddler (@MondayStory) October 23, 2021

Taking pleasure in imagining how 1980s St Kilda would have scared the piss out of those protesters today. That would have been fun. — Kent Parkstreet (@thespecialbka) October 23, 2021

In the most recently updated Victorian roadmap, after the state hits 80% the next step will be to have 30 people over for Christmas. At this stage, there is no new information about when venues will open up to unvaccinated Victorians, or what restrictions will ease post-Christmas.

But if you’re fully vaxxed, here’s what you’ll be able to do when the state is projected to hit 80% (which will likely be next weekend).

Face masks will be required indoors only.

You’ll be able to work in the office again if you’re fully vaccinated, although the government would prefer if you worked from home if you can.

Public gatherings will extend to 30 outdoors for you and your fully vaccinated mates.

Gyms, Karaoke, nightclubs, tours, tours transport, indoor pubs and seated restaurants are back, baby! They’ll all reopen for fully-vaxxed legends and with a cap to 150 indoors and 500 outdoors (sit down only though).

All retail will reopen with a four-square metre per person rule.

To read more about what you can and can’t do in the Victorian roadmap, head here.