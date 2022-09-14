Notoriously probbo Sydney Councillor Steve Christou has slammed #RacismNOTWelcome signs as “un-Australian”, unwittingly making exactly the point left-wing decolonialists have been saying for ages. We’ve come full circle people! Or is it a bell curve? I don’t understand graphs.

The controversial “RacismNOTWelcome” sign at the centre of this kerfuffle was erected on a street near an Anzac Remembrance Wall in a Lidcombe park by Cumberland council, bless ’em. And it’s causing mayhem for both ring-wing politicians and patriotic veterans. Shocking!

“Quite frankly this type of behaviour is un-Australian,” Former mayor and current councillor Steve Christou said, per The Daily Telegraph. Mind you, this is the guy who 11,000 people signed a petition to unseat due to allegations of racism. That’s more people than have voted 1 for him in any election he’s stood in, according to PerCapita Research Fellow Osmond Chiu.

Your regular reminder that 11k+ signed a petition entitled 'Help me remove the racist Mayor of Cumberland, Sydney', which was about Christou. 11k is more people than have ever voted for him directly. He then tried to sue the woman who set up the petition https://t.co/etk8aAk6MZ — Osmond Chiu (赵明佑) (@redrabbleroz) September 14, 2022

“Council should go on bended knee to the relevant returned services RSL and apologise for any offence caused and move quickly to rectify this problem,” Christou continued.

“This type of woke idealistic victimhood behaviour needs to stop and has no place in our society especially when it interferes with the memory of our fallen heroes.”

Oh, man. Where do I even begin breaking this down?

For starters, yes! Anti-racism is irreconcilable with Australian values because “Australia” as a concept was imposed upon Indigenous people by a white supremacist fleet. Meaning values that are considered “Australian” were decided by white British forces who, as we all know due to the literal invasion of this country and the White Australia policy, were racist. So it’s not shocking at all that Australia has a racism problem, because it was literally founded upon and is entrenched with racism. Duh!

Sovereignty of this land was never ceded by First Nations people, and there is no treaty — meaning “Australia” is actually illegally occupied by a colonial force that never left.

I wonder if Steve Christou understands that he just summarised and agreed with all the woke lefties he opposes by stating that anti-racism is irreconcilable with Australia. True!

But it doesn’t stop there.

Councillor Paul Garrard went one step further and claimed anti-racism is offensive to veterans, implying they’re… all… racist????? I’d get death threats if I said this from the other end of the political spectrum.

Garrard said veterans in his local area were “totally disgusted” by the signs, which really does not reflect well on them here, now does it?

This isn’t the first time the signs have caused drama either.

Residents of Woollahra apparently rejected the signs erected there because they found them stigmatising. As if that isn’t the point — we SHOULD be stigmatising racism!!! I am slamming my head into a wall as we speak.

It is truly wild how wanting to combat racism is more offensive to these people than actual racism. Now that’s what I call Australian!

The signs were created by the Inner West Multicultural Network and human rights charity Addison Road in 2020 to “acknowledge the existence of racism, validate people’s lived experiences with racism and normalise conversations about racism while igniting change”.

If people oppose that, then they should really take a long, hard look at themselves.