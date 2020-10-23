At the ‘Freedom Day’ rally today, a man yelled “you’re racist” to a horse for no apparent reason and then bizarrely started hitting it with a flag pole.

9News reporter Lana Murphy shared footage from the protest on Twitter, where a man in a balaclava is seen attacking a horse with a flag pole (?) and calling it racist (??). The man appeared to be caucasian, which makes the whole thing even more confusing.

WATCH: A protestor whacks a horse in the head with his flag. Listen closely and you’ll hear someone abuse the horse for being racist. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/UT36rB03ba — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) October 23, 2020

The protests began at the Shrine of Remembrance, but after being moved continued down the street towards parliament.

“We will not give up our freedom,” a man was heard yelling at cameras.

“I should be at a barbecue,” read a sign held by another man.

Many of the protesters were chanting “freedom” and demanding for Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to be sacked.

Journalists at the anti-lockdown protest reported being harassed and yelled at by angry protesters as they attempted to speak on camera.

Victoria Police said in a statement that they were “extremely disappointed to yet again arrest a large number of protestors who showed a complete disregard for the safety of the broader community and the directions of the Chief Health Officer”.

Daniel Andrews also condemned the planned anti-lockdown protests today, calling them “shameful” and “unlawful”.

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien, who is an advocate for the easing of restrictions, also urged protesters not to attend today. He said that the Shrine of Remembrance was not a place to protest, because it was a place of “reverence” and “sacrifice.”

This comes after lockdown rules were eased this week, with Melburnians able to travel 25km away from their homes, but are still not permitted to have visitors at their homes unless it’s a partner or for care-giving.

Melburnians can also now gather in groups of 10 outside, with no more than two households.