Newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dished out the tea regarding one of the most controversial and downright confusing topics of the 2022 federal election — Labor’s campaign in the seat of Fowler. Former New South Wales Premier Kristina Keneally put up to run in the seat but was defeated in by local independent Dai Le.

“You have to learn lessons from an outcome like that,” Albanese told Sky News host Kieran Gilbert in an interview on Sunday.

“I think the lessons are very clear that the community sent a message.

“Kristina Keneally is a big loss to our team. She was a valued friend, she was the deputy Senate leader and it is a loss.

“But you have to accept outcomes in democratic processes but you also have to learn from them and we will take note of the lessons which are there.”

The 2022 election was Keneally’s first time running in the federal House of Representatives after a career in state politics and years in the federal senate.

Labor parachuted Keneally, who lives in the Northern Beaches, in late to replace Labor MP Chris Hayes who held the seat but was retiring. She was picked in favour of a local woman of colour, Tu Le, which people were not happy about.

Fowler is an electorate with one of the most multicultural populations in the country, and an area where there are more people who identify as culturally Vietnamese (16 per cent) than Australian (8 per cent), according to Census data. It includes Cabramatta, Fairfield, and Liverpool and is famously a Labor leaning seat.

Keneally confirmed earlier this year she would move from Sydney’s north to south-west to run as the preselected candidate for the safe Labor seat after ALP branch members urged her to.

At the time Tu Le spoke out about how local members of Fowler had been “punished for speaking English as a second or third language” and how the area has been “painted as the villain of the NSW COVID fable” during the 2021 outbreak.

Needless to say, people were pissed that Keneally took her place, including the seat’s outgoing MP, and people are stoked to see Dai Le as the winner.

It was a tight race for the safe Labor seat but Dai Le said her connection to the community was key to her success.