CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault

Ansel Elgort has responded to claims that he sexually assaulted a fan in 2014, saying he had a consensual relationship with the young woman in question but that the version of events she gave is incorrect.

The actor wrote in an Instagram post today, referring back to claims from a fan identified as Gabby:

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me in the last 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”

READ MORE Actor Ansel Elgort Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl In 2014

He continued:

“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. texted I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

At the conclusion of his post, Elgort said:

“As I look back on my attitude I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn and work to grow in empathy.”

Yesterday, in a Twitter post that went viral, the fan identified as Gabby said that Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted her when they met after her 17th birthday. Her Twitter account has since been deleted.