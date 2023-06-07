A Woman Has Claimed Andrew Tate Choked Her Until She Passed Out & Threatened To Kill Her

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and violence against women.

A British woman has alleged that self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate strangled her until she lost consciousness while they had sex, and threatened to kill her.

Evie — not her real name — told BBC Newsnight that she met Tate in 2014 when he was working as a doorman at a bar in Luton, UK. At the time, she was a 20-year-old student.

“I thought he seemed nice enough,” she said.

“We got on well, we got chatting. He wasn’t kind of expressing any of the views he has now.”

She claimed she had consensual sex with Tate in August 2014. A few months later, he came to her flat and they had sex again — but the consensual sexual encounter quickly became violent, she told the BBC.

Evie alleged Tate “put his hand on my throat and strangled me until I lost consciousness”. She said when she came to “it was a bit confusing at first”, and he was “still having sex with me”.

Evie then claimed Tate threatened to kill her.

“He kept saying: ‘I own you, you belong to me’,” she told the BBC.

“All throughout the night he was being fairly aggressive and saying horrible things.”

The day after the alleged assault, Evie claimed the white of one of her eyes had turned completely red.

Evie said she didn’t go to the police because she “didn’t see it as rape or sexual assault” at the time. But about six years later when she recounted the alleged incident to her friends, she realised she had been sexually assaulted.

Now 30, Evie told the Guardian she was inspired to share her experience after “reading the stories about other women who were brave enough to speak out about Tate”.

“I am hoping that my story will help other women do the same as it is easier to speak out when you realise that you are not alone,” she said.

“Initially, I think I was in denial after it happened … I was young and I think that I probably blamed myself a bit. More recently, and especially following his rise to fame, it became impossible to avoid as he was, and is, everywhere.”

Evie has joined three other women in pursuing civil claims for damages against Tate. The four women, all in their late twenties and early thirties, have claimed they were victims of sexual and physical assault by Tate between 2013 and 2016, while he was living in the UK.

When the civil claim was announced in April, a spokesperson for Tate said he “vehemently denies these allegations, which he was completely unaware of”.

Tate and his brother Tristan were first arrested at their home in Bucharest, Romania on December 29, 2022 as part of an investigation into human trafficking, rape and being part of an organised crime group.

The brothers, alongside two Romanian women who were also taken into custody, were initially detained for 24 hours — but a judge ruled to extend their arrest not once, not twice, but three times.

The awful foursome were released from jail at the beginning of April after winning an appeal to be held under house arrest.