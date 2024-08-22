CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses child sexual abuse.

The internet’s biggest cretin and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate had his home in Romania raided by police on Wednesday after fresh allegations of child sexual abuse, money laundering and influencing witnesses were added to his long list of existing criminal allegations.

According to Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the search of Tate’s Voluntari home was one of four raids carried out in relation to allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering.

Andrew Tate leaves court with police cars after their trial in Bucharest, Romania on February 01, 2023. (Photo by Alex Nicodim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tate’s Voluntari home was one of four houses searched as part of a human trafficking probe being carried out by the authorities, including three other residences in Bucharest and Ilfov county. The BBC reported that Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 36, were taken by armed guards to DIICOT headquarters for questioning. Meanwhile, his house was searched for evidence by masked officers.

Following the raids, DIICOT stated that hearings for the crimes would be held at its headquarters at a later date and noted that Tate would “benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.”



READ MORE Romanian Prosecutors Will Send Andrew Tate To Trial For Human Trafficking & Rape

Tate’s spokesperson Mateea Petrescu did not touch on the recent allegations which involve minors but did confirm his legal team was present during this time.

“Although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering,” she said, in response to the raids.

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan (R) after their trial in Bucharest, Romania on February 01, 2023. (Photo by Alex Nicodim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tate and his brother Tristan are former kickboxers and internet personalities who have millions of social media followers. They use their platforms to share extremely misogynistic ideals to boys and men.

In December 2022, they were arrested in Romania and spent three months in police detention before being allowed to be under house arrest.

The brothers are currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming criminal ties to sexually exploit women. Both men deny the allegations against them.