Somebody urgently needs to tell Queensland MP Andrew Laming the audio he chose for a TikTok of him doing chin-ups talks, quite vividly, about liking “dick with a little bit of curve.”

Surely – surely – he was not fully aware of the lyrics when he quietly uploaded this hot, cursed mess of a political TikTok which has since been dug up by The Australian.

A politician doing chin-ups on a door frame at home is weird enough. One commenter even wrote: “You do chin-ups like Bolsonaro does pushups.”

However here’s what’s weirder. Judging by his song choice, “Captain Hook”, he’s apparently a Megan Thee Stallion stan. Or… he just likes the lyrics?



Can somebody please let him know what those lyrics are.

In fact, Andrew, you can read them right here:

Dance on the dick, now, you been served

I like a dick with a little bit of curve

Hit this pussy with an uppercut

Call that n***a Captain Hook

There is something completely and utterly unnerving about watching a federal politician do chin-ups while we’re sonically bombarded with images of a curved dicc giving an uppercut.

In all seriousness, it’s probably a very innocent mistake. “Captain Hook” has been one of the most used songs on TikTok for months now, and to be quite frank, it’s a banger and a half.

The whole thing is reminiscent of that time the Prime Minister himself may have inadvertently tweeted about who is and isn’t “fuckin’ tonight”.

Luckily for Laming, he used the clean version™ of the track which means the word d*ck was bleeped out and therefore technically not in the lyrics.

Regardless, the result is an unintentionally iconic TikTok.