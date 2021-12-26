If you thought the infamous 2017 feud between Johnny Depp and his then-wife Amber Heard vs. then-agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce was done and dusted, you thought wrong my innocent friend.

To refresh your mems (considering this was 4+ years ago), Joyce arced up at the Hollywood stars after they brought their dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia via private plane — thus violating our country’s strict biosecurity laws — when the couple headed here for Heard to film Aquaman.

Barnaby Joyce threatened to have the Yorkshire terriers put down and made the two stars film an awkward apology video which he posted on Facebook as penance for their crime.

Heard has since said in an interview: “I have a feeling we’re going to avoid the land Down Under from now on, just as much as we can, thanks to certain politicians there,” so you know she must be pretty cut up about the whole thing.

And now in the ultimate troll move Amber Heard has adopted a new puppy and named him in tribute to the man who tried to have her other dogs exterminated. Yep, welcome to the fam Barnaby Joyce!

The actress shared the happy news via Twitter, so you’d think Joyce will surely see it at some point?

Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce! ???? pic.twitter.com/fFZkx0ckkt — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 26, 2021

Honestly, I feel like naming that cute-as-hell pooch is far too complimentary. Any dog named for human blood blister Barnaby Joyce should resemble Clifford the Big Red Dog, really.

But aside from that, naming your new dog after a man who tried to have your other dogs killed is just a chef’s kiss moment from Amber Heard.

Your move, Joycey.