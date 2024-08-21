At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, the beautiful day is here. Amazon Australia has finally launched Prime Free Same-Day Delivery in Sydney.

Same-day delivery is free to Prime members on eligible orders over $49 and is available to the vast majority of Sydney residents. Apparently, there’s a shit load of products (over one million!!) that you can add to your cart as late as midday for delivery and have it land on your doorstep by 10pm. Talk about service?!

To celebrate the launch, Amazon Australia has appointed cricketing superstar and Australia’s fastest bowler, Mitch Starc as their ‘Chief Speed Officer’. One can only assume it’s because he’s got some red-hot tips on how to keep things spinning at top speed.

Mitch will personally be making special deliveries to two lucky Sydneysiders on launch day. If you’d like to be one of them, all you need to do is head to Amazon Australia’s Instagram and share a cricket chant highlighting why you deserve a speedy delivery from old mate, Mitch. And who knows, maybe he’ll rock up on your doorstep, and deliver an incredible haul of cricket goods and a $1,000 Amazon gift card. Howzat?

You can enter the comp right here.

“As one of Australia’s fastest ‘deliverers’ I know speed matters,” says Mitch. “That’s why I am proud to come on board as Amazon Australia’s Chief Speed Officer just in time for the launch of Same-Day Delivery in Sydney. What sets this service apart, is the range of products available, from the cricket ball for test training to a massage gun for the recovery session. I can’t wait to hit the road with Amazon Australia and deliver an awesome box of cricket loot to two lucky Sydneysiders.”

Talk about fast delivery

You can shop from a whole bunch of categories including, everyday essentials, electronics, home and kitchen, beauty, video games, books, toys, clothes, shoes, and more.

To suss out what exactly is eligible for Prime Free Same-Day Delivery, you either need to look for the items marked with Prime delivery ‘Today by 10pm’ or shop directly from the ‘Prime Same-Day’ badge on the Amazon App or website.

We’ve also managed to wrangle you a cheeky discount code where you can score $20 off when you spend $79 or more on eligible items. The code is only valid for the first 1,000 redemptions by Prime Members each day on 21 August, 22 August and 23 August — and to be eligible for the offer you need to be a Prime member and live in one of the postcodes that are eligible for Prime Free Same-Day Delivery. Full comp T&Cs are here.

You can access the discount code, here.

So what about other states and cities? Well, Amazon Australia has also expressed that they want to keep expanding to other areas ASAP! They’ve also assured us that Prime members outside of Same-Day or One-Day eligible locations can still benefit from free delivery in as fast as two days on eligible orders.

If for some unholy reason, this is the first time you’re hearing about Amazon Prime — one) have you not watched The Boys? and two) Amazon’s membership program gives you access to fast delivery, Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, Audible and more. Plus, if you’re new to Prime, you can unlock a 30-day free trial at amazon.com.au/prime to access the many year-round benefits.

From day one of membership, members in eligible postcodes will have access to free delivery on millions of local and international Prime eligible items, with Free Same-Day Delivery on eligible orders in Sydney over $49 and Free One-Day Delivery on eligible orders in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Geelong, Gosford, Newcastle and Wollongong.

Wishing you speedy deliveries, pals.

Image Credit: All Images Supplied By Amazon Australia