Amanda Bynes has returned to social media to share a positive update following her recent struggles.
The former child star announced on Instagram that she’s getting her Bachelor’s degree in fashion.
“Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM,” she began. “Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA.”
“Looking forward to starting my online store in the future.”
She went on to reveal that she’s been in treatment for the past two months and it’s going well.
“Spent the last 2 months in treatment,” she wrote. “Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!”
She added that she’s “now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”
And as for her boo, she confirmed that she’s “still engaged” to Paul Michael, who she describes as “the love of my life.”
“Hope you’re all staying safe!” She concluded. “Love y’all!”
The announcement comes after her pregnancy announcement turned out to be untrue.
In a statement to Fox News, Bynes’ lawyer David Esquibias said that “Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility.”
Esquibias also spoke to Entertainment Tonight, adding, “She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well.”