A 40-year-old man from Spotswood has been identified as the person charged with allegedly stealing human remains from a Footscray cemetery.

Per the Herald Sun, Tristan Hearne has been accused of graverobbing from two sites in the cemetery between January 27 and February 1 where the heads of two people were allegedly stolen from mausoleums. It’s reported police allegedly found a human skull in Hearne’s bedroom and another buried in the garden outside his rental home.

Hearne was also working as an Uber driver when the alleged thefts happened. He had previously posted photos of a visit to Kew’s Boroondara General Cemetary in 2020 on social media.

READ MORE Police Are Investigating The Theft Of A Human Head In Footscray's 2nd Grave Robbery In 4 Days

Per the ABC, Hearne was charged in March with six offences including exhuming or removing human remains from a place of internment, criminal damage and two counts of removing body parts from the corpse of a human being.

It’s reported that Hearne doesn’t have any links to the two bodies that were desecrated and police found a crucifix, candles and notes written to Satan at the Footscray cemetery site. He was also evicted from his rental home in Spotswood at the time of his arrest.

Tristain Hearne is due to face Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on August 17.