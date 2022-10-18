Tell NASA they’re looking for aliens in all the wrong places. Forget outer space, if those things exist, they definitely spawn from the hellish depths of the ocean — which has now spat a whole alien thing onto a Queensland beach.
A Sydney woman was holidaying on the idyllic shores of Magnetic Island, Queensland, when she discovered a fleshy pink “animal part” writhing on the beach.
@bootscootinaf
Wasn’t expecting that 😅😖 #australia #northqueensland #fyp♬ original sound – moonlight 🌙✨
The TikToker stood next to the tentacle-esque thing to show it was thicker than her leg and almost as long. The base of the weird, conical limb appeared red and torn, like it had been ripped off something. She described it as “disgoostang” which seems pretty fkn accurate to me.
What is that thing?
@bootscootinaf
Replying to @Dave as requested guys- here is a better video. What do you think it is? #australia #northqueensland #fyp♬ original sound – moonlight 🌙✨
Of course, TikTok went haywire with guesses of what the thing could be.
Some people thought it was a severed human leg or arm (ew!) while others guessed it was an alien, a sea cucumber, the limb of a very big starfish (Patrick???) or even the tongue of a large, mysterious creature.
Welp, turns out none of those guesses were accurate because it looks like the mysterious phallus-shaped flesh log may be a… whale penis.
In a follow-up video, the woman who found the alleged “whale dick” claimed that when male whales fight, they “bite each other’s things off”. Ummm.
Wildlife scientist Dr Vanessa Pirotta (@drvanessapirotta) then chimed in with a TikTok stitch and explained that — while she can’t verify it — a whale penis is a pretty good guess. But maybe not the biting part.
@drvanessapirotta
Whale penis? Here’s my brief assessment. Nice find @bootscootinaf #northqueensland #australia #whalepenis #whale #whales #whaleon #scicomm♬ original sound – drvanessapirotta
She said the “unidentified object” was found in waters where “there are a lot of humpback whales there to breed and have their young”.
“If this is a male humpback whale’s penis, it’s very unlikely it was bitten off by another humpback whale,” she explained.
“I’ve not actually heard of that theory before, but these whales don’t have any teeth at all.
“Rather they have long hair-length strands known as baleen. To bite another male whale’s penis off is something I’ve just not heard of.”
Dr Pirrotta did concede something else may have bitten the peen off but since there’s not really any info, it remains a mystery.
Something in the ocean sure is into freaky shit, huh?
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
A Weird Ass Creature Has Washed Up On Bondi Beach & Robert Irwin Come Pick Me Up, I’m Scared
-
A Qld Man Found An ‘Alien’ On The Beach & Put That Thing Back Where It Came From Or So Help Me
-
An Aussie TikToker Found A Real Life Pokémon, Which Is Actually A Very Poisonous Blue Sea Slug
-
Dramatic Scenes On The Gold Coast As Woman Braves Wild Surf To Rescue Two Precious Beer Kegs