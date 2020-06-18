An alcoholic killer monkey has been captured after embarking on an alcohol-deprived rampage in India, which is a *very* 2020 thing to happen.

If you’re thinking this is some sort of positive story, think again because this vicious animal caused grievous bodily harm to 250 people, resulting in at least one fatality. Monkeys are really dangerous and this is no laughing matter.

Kalua, the six-year-old alcoholic monkey, was the pet of an Indian occultist, who regularly fed him a diet of hard booze for reasons unknown. Apart from the fact that he had a crippling alcohol addiction, Kalua lived a pretty normal life.

However, after the death of his owner, Kalua was unable to satisfy his desire for alcohol and began to rummage through the streets in a fit of rage, looking for booze.

The aggravated animal specifically targeted females during his outburst, resulting in numerous children needing significant plastic surgery to fix their injuries.

Throughout the ordeal, the monkey literally ripped open the faces of victims with his fangs, causing injuries to over 250 civilians who happened to cross paths with the angry creature.

Thankfully, the animal has been caught and will not be euthanised as a result of the violent outburst. Instead, he will live out his days in the local Kanpur Zoo, presumably with beers on tap.

“We kept him in isolation for some months and then shifted him to a separate cage. There has been no change in his behaviour and he remains as aggressive as he was. It has been three years since he was brought here, but now it has been decided that he will remain in captivity all his life,” zoo doctor Mohd Nasir said, according to The Statesman.

For the safety of zoo keepers and the general public, Kalua the monkey will remain captive in the zoo for the rest of his life.