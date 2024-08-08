Anthony Albanese Dragged For Controversial Meme About The Cost Of Living Crisis: ‘Infantile’

With politicians becoming, Brat and the Kamalanomenon taking over, it was only a matter of time before Aussie politicians fumbled at their own ‘music-ification’ of politics. And who better to flop at it than the PM himself, with Albanese sharing a controversial meme.

In an attempt to address the ongoing cost of living crisis, Anthony Albanese posted a meme that was supposed to be a cheeky nod to the government’s relief efforts.

The meme, styled like a the iconic So Fresh CD cover, was titled “so helpful — cost of living relief — Winter 2024.”

Its track list included government initiatives like “tax cuts for every Australian taxpayer” and “$300 off power bills.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet is, in fact, not impressed by our Prime Minister making a meme out of the cost of living crisis that has made many an Aussie weep (speaking from personal experience).

Within hours, Albo’s post had attracted over 2,000 comments, many of which were less than flattering. Users labeled the meme “infantile trash” and “embarrassing,” with some calling for Albanese’s media team to be sacked.

One user commented, “Your comms team hate you and want you to lose.”

Some solid advice in the comments (Image: @FootscrayFine1/X)

Another wrote, “This add is the most insane thing I have ever seen. You are taking the piss with this one Anthony. Embarrassing.”

One user pointed out that the type of meme was also a flop, “Kids these days never owned a CD and Gen X aren’t likely to vote for you….”

One thing is for sure, the post left many questioning if Albo is more interested in making memes than making meaningful change.

Lead image: X/ Getty Images