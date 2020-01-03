Accommodation giant Airbnb has officially activated its Open Homes program in New South Wales and Victoria, giving stranded bushfire victims a place to stay.

Instead of needing to pay for regular Airbnb listings, impacted victims of the bushfire crisis can apply through the Open Homes portal to receive free accomodation in a number of eligible Airbnb listings across Victoria and New South Wales.

As fires continue to ravage much of the east coast of the country, the accomodation provider is urging hosts to offer their listings to displaced residents and emergency service workers during this tough time.

The program is currently in action until January 17 across New South Wales and Victoria.

Airbnb hosts are opening their homes for free to help those impacted by the bushfires in New South Wales. Find temporary accommodations here:https://t.co/y3NUN4Gefr — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) January 2, 2020

A plethora of selfless hosts have opened their hearts and their homes to victims of the bushfires, giving Airbnb the opportunity to assign the properties to people in need.

“Our thoughts are with these regional communities during this incredibly challenging time, as well as with those working selflessly and tirelessly to contain the blazes,” Airbnb spokesperson Susan Wheeldon said, according to 7 News.

“We are very grateful to those hosts who have already opened their homes to provide free housing and we encourage others who live near affected areas to consider doing the same, if they are in a position to assist.”

The Open Homes program has been utilised all over the world during different natural disasters, as well as during medical stays and refugee cases.

Anyone with property located within the regions specified on the Open Homes website can list their place and help victims of the bushfires.

Airbnb assures hosts that they’re still covered under the Airbnb Host Guarantee for Open Home listings, which acts as a security measure during the tough times.

In a time of absolute crisis, Australians across the country are coming together to support each other in whatever means possible.