11 Affordable Father’s Day Gifts Under $100 That’ll Cement Your Favourite Child Status

Father’s Day is creeping up fast, (Sunday, 1 September, BTW), and we don’t know about you but we’re working with a serious budget this year. The cost of living is high, but so is our love for dear old Dad. So we’ve been on the hunt for affordable Father’s Day gifts that come in under the $100 mark.

While we could rally the siblings’ group chat and get the old boy something a little more bougie, not everyone has that luxury. So instead, we’ve scoured the Internet to find a bunch of interesting gift ideas that are as affordable as they are unique.

From hot sauce-tasting kits and cookies to laser-cut vinyl art and reading lights, we’ve found affordable Father’s Day gifts for every Dad. You’re welcome!

The Best Affordable Father’s Day Gifts Under $100

If the old boy loves a bottle of vino, he’ll appreciate this Bottled Up Gift Pack which includes a bottle opener, a stopper and a resealer. Shop Typo, $19.99

What Dad doesn’t love a little hot sauce? This sampler set of 30 is a great way to give Dad a little taste of everything. Shop Thoughtfully Gourmet, $59.99

I actually gave my Dad the ACDC version of this about two years ago and he loved it so much he had the record glued to a mirror and framed in his shed. It’s different, it’s cool and your siblings defs won’t think of it. Shop Etsy, $77.56

If Dad’s yet to dip his toes into the skincare world, a little skincare gift set is the perfect idea. This one from Horace has a Purifying Face Cleanser, a Mattifying Face Moisturizer, and a Gentle Face Scrub. Shop Horace, $82

For the long-distance Dad, here is a sample set of Brooki’s famous cookies. The delicious box of six comes with the best-selling NYC Cookie (Dark Choc Walnut), Nutella Milk Choc Chip, Red Velvet, Biscoff, Double Chocolate, and Classic Choc Chip. YUM! Shop Brooki, $40

If Dad is humour-driven, he’ll appreciate a funny Father’s Day card. Etsy is exactly where you’ll find a whole host of brilliant cards, like this one. HAHA. Shop Etsy, $8.50

A new pair of cosy slippers for the old boy? A wholesome gift idea to say the least. How fun are these ones from Mosey Me?! Shop Mosey Me, $39

I swear every Dad needs a new toiletry bag. This one for Staple Superior feels bougie without having to drop an absolute bag on it. Shop Staple Superior, $69.99

If you ask us, a wallet is always a good gift idea because even if Dad has a good one, it’ll eventually cark it and he’ll have a new wallet to whip out. Shop Status Anxiety, $69.95

For the Dad who’s always losing something, an Airtag. Shop Apple, $48

And finally, if Dad loves parking up with a good book at night, he’ll froth this reading light. It’s super comfy and simple to use. You simply pop it around you next, tap the button and viola, let there be light. Shop Glocusent, $35.99

That’s all the affordable Father’s Day gifts we’ve found so far, but since we’ve still got a week or two left, we’re going to be adding more as we find ’em. So keep checking back, if you know what’s good for you.

Image Credit: Modern Family / Etsy / Brookis / Typo / Mosey Me