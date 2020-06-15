A Victorian MP with a ministerial portfolio in the Andrews Government has reportedly been sacked in disgrace this morning, after an investigation into massive corruption and branch-stacking was made public late yesterday.

Adem Somyurek, a wildly ambitious politician who reportedly held significant influence within both state and federal branches of the Labor Party, has this been sacked from cabinet, following the bombshell investigation into branch-stacking was aired on 60 Minutes and published in The Age yesterday.

Among the litany of misdoings contained within the investigation, Somyurek was allegedly filmed withdrawing large sums of money from a shopping centre ATM and handing it off to a Labor staffer along with falsified party membership forms.

That practice, known as branch stacking, seeks to bolster the influence of a politician within their political party by inflating the number of party members – and therefore the votes of party members – that they control. Signing fake members up involves practices like forging signatures or using false declarations asserting party membership fees were paid for by the applicant. The allegations against Somyurek assert that the mountain of branch stacking carried out was paid for either by himself directly, or by his heavyweight political backers. Which is not only a breach of Labor Party policy, but is potentially an illegal act.

Beyond that, recordings of conversations obtained by both 60 Minutes and The Age allegedly capture Somyurek launching repeated expletive-laden barbs at various Labor members. One, aimed at Victorian Premier Dan Andrews, asserts “Fuck the premier. Alright? That’s what this is about. Fuck the premier. I’ll be just running the joint, like, it’s who I say is going to be the fucking premier.”

In another, Somyurek allegedly labels Victorian Minister for Women Gabrielle Williams a “stupid bitch,” who he wanted to “fucking force her out of the ministry.” He also called said he was “going to f—ing knock her fucking head off,” while calling her a “fucking psycho bitch,” and a “stupid, stupid moll.”

This morning, Andrews and his State Government have moved swiftly on the now-disgraced Labor powerbroker, sacking him from the state ministry, according to reports from Spring St.

Adem Somyurek did not resign – he was sacked from Parliament. #springst #auspol https://t.co/9YPv47pZId — Sumeyya Ilanbey (@sumeyyailanbey) June 14, 2020

Curiously enough, Somyurek released a short media statement this morning claiming, on the contrary, that he voluntarily resigned from his Ministerial position.

“This morning I advised the Premier of my resignation as a Minister,” the statement asserts.

“It follows publication of numerous personal and private conversations between myself and a long term friend and factional ally of mine. It is clear that I was taped and surveilled in a Federal electorate office without my knowledge and that this material was published without my knowledge of its existence or my consent. I will be taking steps to seek a police investigation into these matters.”

Somyurek then denied all allegations made against him, stating “With respect to allegations made around memberships of the party, I reject those and will be providing a rigorous defence during any party process.”

The 52-year-old Upper House MP then offered up an apology to both Williams and the wider LGBTQI community for the comments made in the tapes, stating “I accept and take full responsibility for the fact that my language on a number of occasions was simply not appropriate. While Ms Williams and I have been at odds factionally for many years, I should not have used the language I did about her and I apologise to her unequivocally.”

“Further, I am deeply sorry for language I used regarding highly valued and exceptional young people who are members of the LGBTI community.”

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews is due to address media regarding the whole scenario shortly.