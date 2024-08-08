Disgraced NT Crocodile Expert Sentenced To 10 Years Jail For Torturing & Sexually Abusing 42 Dogs

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of animal cruelty, bestiality, and mentions of child abuse material.

Disgraced crocodile expert Adam Britton has been sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison after being found guilty of the rape and torture of dozens of dogs, along with the possession of child abuse material. His horrific actions were described by a judge as “grotesque” and “unspeakable”.

The 51-year-old former zoologist was sentenced today in the Northern Territory Supreme Court, after pleading guilty to 60 charges of bestiality, animal cruelty, and possessing child abuse material.

Britton was arrested in April 2022 when the Northern Territory Police became aware of his sickening online activity. The NT Animal Welfare Branch alerted police of a video Britton posted to a “gore website” in which he sexually abused, tortured, and killed a dog and eight puppies.

His criminal trial revealed that between 2020 and 2022, Britton had tortured, sexually abused, and killed 42 dogs. He also filmed himself committing the obscene acts inside of a shipping container he called his “torture room” at his rural Darwin property.

Britton told the court how he would purchase dogs from unsuspecting people on GumTree, convince them that the dog had gone to a better home, and then commit the vile acts — often posting the footage to various online platforms for “like-minded” individuals.

Texts from Telegram group chats that Adam Britton was active in revealed how he would share that he was “ridiculously excited” about killing dogs.

“I can’t stop myself hurting dogs. I am going to get another dog to kill tomorrow. I plan to hurt it, a lot,” one horrific text read.

He also texted other users with advice on purchasing dogs from owners, and discussed his “kill count”.

“Any kill is a good day,” read another chilling message from Britton.

Adam Britton was an academic at Charles Darwin University who appeared on on various TV programs as a crocodile expert. (Source: Charles Darwin University)

After multiple delays to his sentencing, Chief Justice Michael Grant handed down the punishment on Thursday. The judge did not hold back from sharing his disgust at Britton’s actions either.

“Your conduct on each of those occasions involved a degree of depravity and reprehensibility which falls entirely outside any ordinary human conception and comprehension,” said Justice Grant.

“Your motivations were of the basest and most perverse kind.

“Each instance is an offence with the maximum penalty.

“I am unable to conceive of anything worse.

“Your depravity falls outside any ordinary human conception.”

As well as the 10 years imprisonment with six years no parole, Justice Grant included that Britton was banned from owning any mammal-type animals for the rest of his life.

His sentence was backdated to his 2022 arrest, with animal rights activists slamming the sentence as not harsh enough for the perversity of his crimes.

Adam Britton’s lawyer shared a written statement from the serial animal abuser where he apologised to his family and community, and took “full responsibility for the demeaning crimes.”

[Image: Nine]