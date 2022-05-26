US actor Ray Liotta — known for his roles in Goodfellas, Blow and more recently Marriage Story and The Sopranos prequel — has died suddenly at age 67.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was shooting a film called Dangerous Waters. The cause has not been determined.

Tributes have flooded in from Hollywood greats who worked with the actor.

Goodfellas co-star Robert De Niro said in a statement: “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

Lorraine Bracco, who also starred in Martin Scorsese‘s Goodfellas, tweeted that she was, “utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray”.

“I can be anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same … Ray Liotta.”

Seth Rogen worked with Liotta on the 2009 film Observe and Report and said he was “such a lovely, talented and hilarious person”.

“Working with him was one of the great joys of my career,” Rogan tweeted.

“A true legend of immense skill and grace.”

Jennifer Lopez said Liotta was her “partner in crime” on the set of NBC series Shades of Blue.

“Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch.”

Liotta was engaged and had a daughter from a previous marriage.