Conversion therapy has been declared a crime in the ACT, bringing the jurisdiction in line with Queensland and setting an example for other states and territories to ban the cruel and damaging practice.

The ABC reports that a bill criminalising LGBTQIA+ conversion therapy against protected persons passed the ACT Legislative Assembly Thursday afternoon.

The Sexuality and Gender Identity Conversion Practices Bill lays out some hefty criminal punishments for anyone who undertakes “practices that actively seek to change the sexuality or gender identity” of a minor.

Offenders could find themselves slapped with a 12-month stint behind bars, or a fine of up to $24,000. It also allows folks who have survived the practice to seek redress through the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

A carve-out exists for individuals providing support for a protected person contemplating or undertaking a gender transition.

Speaking at the Assembly, ACT Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay, who also serves as a Uniting Church minister, appeared to choke up while discussing the negative impacts of conversion therapy.

“These are not my stories to tell,” Ramsay said. “But I can assure members, that they are painful and they are traumatic.”

Writing for the Canberra Times on Thursday, Elizabeth Kerrison, who serves on the Diversity ACT management committee, said Canberrans subjected to conversion therapy have described horrific treatment.

“Let’s be clear, ‘conversion therapy’ is far from therapeutic,” she said. “It has no scientific rigour and constitutes fraud.”

Diversity ACT is “delighted at the commitment from the ACT government to prohibit these practices in the territory,” she added.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.