The civil war between the ACTors and the New South Welshman has been going on for centuries, whether you’d like to admit it or not. However, this week has marked a victory for the ACT folks, as the territory buys out a chunk of NSW. As someone who has lived on both sides of the border, I feel like I’m in a very unique position to talk about this.

When I say I’m in a very unique position I mean I fled the ACT with luggage under my arms and vowed to never return unless it was for vengeance.

ACT’s Chief Minister and Chief father of my future children Andrew Barr confirmed on Friday that he bought off a chunk of NSW after some serious talks with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

News today is the ACT wants to buy this weird little bit of NSW and my message is they can take it from our cold dead hands pic.twitter.com/JsRTCxuS7a — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) September 15, 2022

The ACT buying this chunk of land simply means that the land is no longer fun or interesting. Everything that the Australian Capital Terrorisedmegreatly touches turns into boredom. I’m sorry, but it’s true. ACTors argue with the wall.

The only redeeming thing about the ACT is that it houses Andrew Barr, who isn’t just openly gay but also openly sexy.

“Premier Perrottet has personally contacted me to give it the green light,” said Barr, per the ABC.

“We’ve crossed the threshold of ‘will it happen?’ — yes it will.

“We’re now working through the relevant details to make it happen. Those meetings will be underway in the next few weeks.”

The expansion will move the border to include the planned housing development suburb of Ginninderry as part of the ACT.

Given that half of Canberra is already just empty land, perhaps they could try using some of that first — Lachlan Drummond (@ljdrummond24) September 16, 2022

Don't leave out Wreck Bay and the ACT's port! pic.twitter.com/Z0fCB5j4SZ — Karen N (@MGCMum) September 16, 2022

The border between the ACT and NSW hasn’t been changed since 1911.

Some folks online are ready to arm themselves with pitchforks to fight over this random patch of land. NSW is already too big, if we lose a chunk on the outskirts that nobody’s ever heard of, is it really that big of a deal?

However, if we start fighting with the folks who live in the ACT we’d easily win. There are like ten people who live there and they’re all government workers or uni students.

Which side are the emus fighting on? Given their combat history, I know which side I’m on… the emus ⚔️ — Coffee with Bel Downes (@WithDownes) September 15, 2022

Canberrans digging defensive roundabouts as we speak. — Bonobo_Wanderer (@BonoboWanderer) September 16, 2022

Me? I don’t really know whose side I’m on. Might just move to Victoria to avoid this mess.