An ABC reporter accidentally said that Victoria would be in lockdown until 2070 and I can’t tell if this is a bit or breaking news.

Earlier this week on The Drum, host Ellen Fanning introduced a segment by bringing up when we can expect Victoria Premier Dan Andrews to ease the extended lockdown, and well, take a read at what she said.

“Daniel Andrews has said that Victoria’s lockdown will be extended until 2070 of the state… until—sorry, no it won’t! It will not.

“Take the lead back to the beginning. Take the lead back to the beginning.”

Brb, diving headfirst into one of those cryo-tubes from Futurama.

Fortunately, Fanning then redid her lead, clarified her error, and reminded us of the Good News people in Victoria can soon expect.

“Daniel Andrews has said that Victoria’s lockdown will be extended until 70% of the state has had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, which they’ve estimated to be the 23rd of September,” she said.

Over on TikTok, people joked that the original date Fanning accidentally said “sounds about right”

“She knows something we don’t”, read one comment.

“This did not age well… I am a time traveller from the future”, allegedly confessed another.

“The real script got leaked.”

You can watch the full Freudian slip below.

According to Australian Government Department of Health data, 59% of Victorians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 37% of the population fully vaccinated. The state is likely to hit 70% fully vaccinated by the 2nd of November and 80% 18 days later. Yesterday, Premier Dan Andrews said that non-vaxxed folks would be barred from the pub and footy when lockdown ends.

All adult Aussies (yep, even if those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.