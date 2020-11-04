America is collapsing right now as the presidential election rolls on without a clear winner in sight. So too is our humble ABC News studio right here in Australia, which is literally falling apart live on TV.

At around 5 PM (AEST), viewers around Australia reported their first hints what sounded like gunshots to rock the election. Except there weren’t any gunshots; it was simply the sound of the ABC set collapsing before our very eyes, potentially endangering sweet election angel Antony Green.

Lol at something on the ABC set crashing and sounding like gunshots when Antony announced Trump won Texas #AmericaDecides2020 — Sose Fuamoli (@Sose_Carter) November 4, 2020

Antony, of course, was startled because he was busy announcing that Texas had voted in Trump‘s favour.

Listen to that crash-bang. Whatever’s going on at the ABC studios, it ain’t pretty.

The timid psephologist – perfect in every single way and beloved by Australians from coast to coast – had a literal jump-scare because this unexplained sound was simply so loud and so sudden.

Firsts the weird lighting, now this. Of all days, during all segments. Oh dear.

But, being the professional he his, he wasn’t thrown of this game. He kept on reporting results, proving that he really is the best in the biz.

Immediately, whipped out their pitchforks at those who are supposed to oversee set maintenance.

Whenever Antony Green appears to be in the slightest bit of danger, the people of Australia are naturally inclined to step in and protect this divine human being.

#abc #ABCNews #abcnews24 #auspol please fund the ABC, their set is falling apart and you can hear every hoon driving around — Rockycricket (@Rockycricket) November 4, 2020

Evidence of ABC cuts – the set seems to be falling apart! #ElectionDay #AmericaDecides2020 #abcnews24 — Alex Kingsbury (@AdditiveAlex) November 4, 2020

abc set falling apart lmao pls help — Ashley (@ash_sutherland_) November 4, 2020

Others also looked at the bigger picture. The US is literally falling apart at the seams, and hot on its tail is the ABC set with its own on-air self-destruction.

There’s something terrifyingly beautiful in this pathetic fallacy to sweep the ABC studios.

The ABC set just started to fall apart with the announcement that Trump won Texas — Brian MacNamara (@BMac_TLDR) November 4, 2020

Hmmm in what i hope is not symblic something on the ABC set crashes down rather noisily. #electioncouch — Dorian H (@The_Wolf71) November 4, 2020

The ABC set is, like America, falling apart #abcnews24 — Jessica Bellamy (@jessbellamy) November 4, 2020

Anyway, Antony Green got out unscathed.

Because the sound actually came from off-screen, we may never know what the cause of that ominous crash-bang was.

What we do know, is that we’re in for one long slog of a night.