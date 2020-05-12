In possibly the biggest meme war of the year, ABC News pages from around the country have been beefing on Facebook and the sledges got more and more savage by the minute.

It all started when ABC Darwin posted about a proposed ‘travel bubble’ for the western part of the country. The idea is that the NT, SA and WA, which all have comparatively few coronavirus cases, could open up their borders to one another safely.

“How do you feel about a ‘travel bubble’ for the NT, Western Australia and South Australia?” the page wrote.

But the eastern states wouldn’t cop it, and made this known in the comments. Within minutes, ABC Hobart, ABC Melbourne and ABC Sydney fired back, in a bunch of now-deleted comments.

Then, ABC Perth – who had been invited to join the bubble – turned its nose up at the idea, and that’s when things escalated.

ABC Canberra gave the most Canberran reply ever, but thankfully, ABC Darwin put them in their place.

Meanwhile, ABC Brisbane chimed in with something a little spicier. Very quickly, the beef descended into an all-out meme war between the official Facebook pages of the national broadcaster.

The tree wizards at ABC North Coast weren’t going to be left out, either. Shitposting isn’t the exclusive domain of capital cities.

While ABC Western Plains was just happy to chill on the sidelines.

ABC Wide Bay tried to bribe their way into the ‘travel bubble’ with Bundy and Bundy, geography be damned.

But it was ABC Darwin who had not only the first, but the last laugh too.

The ambulance is on its way.