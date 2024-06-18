A Quiet Place: Day One Is Almost Here If You Like Getting The Shit Scared Out Of You

A Quiet Place: Day One, the third flick in the thriller saga, has dropped its latest trailer in May and good sweet Lord, I am bloody pumped for this! It looks terrifying in the best way, and who doesn’t love a prequel?!?!

Turn down the volume and hide from the monsters, ‘cos we’ve got not one, but TWO action-packed trailers to watch and plenty of movie goss to share with ya.

Here’s everything we know about A Quiet Place: Day One so far.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 27 2024, so practice shutting the fuck up to stop the monsters from finding you (and to stop your fellow cinemagoers from yelling at you).

What is the A Quiet Place: Day One plot?

The prequel flick looks like it how the earth spiralled into chaos, as seen in A Quiet Place 1 and 2, and may explain the mystery that’s boggled our minds since the OG flick was first released back in 2018: where did these monsters come from?

Paramount’s official synopsis is short but sweet. And by sweet, I mean extremely bone-chilling: “Experience the day the world went quiet.”

Oooooooh! Prep your souls for an origin story to end all origin stories.

Who is in the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One?

Since the film takes place long before the events of the first two movies, so your girl Lupita Nyong’o will be taking the reins on the flick, alongside actors Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou and a very cute cat called Frodo.

The characters are based on ones created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, with the story written by John Krasinski himself along with Michael Sarnoski (who directed the film).

A Quiet Place is known for throwing some twists our way and hasn’t been afraid to kill off lead characters in the past, so how will our new leads fare? I’m just praying that the cute cat makes it to the end.

When noise-hating monsters are about, a cat is definitely preferable to a dog. (Credit: A Quiet Place: Day One)

What have the cast said about A Quiet Place: Day One?

Nyong’o recently told Entertainment Weekly that the film is going to be loved by fans of the thriller franchise.

“Let’s just say that this film will satisfy many… we have these disparate individuals who collide into each other’s lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting – and even surprising – chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way,” she spilled.

Quinn echoed his co-star’s sentiment, saying: “It’s more of a [character] drama than anything. The script is obviously set in the world that we know, but it’s very much a film about these two characters who are lost and trying to negotiate their fates.”

“The bulk of it is Eric and Sam in their mutual acceptance of this bleak, more quiet, new reality.”

Please tell me more about the cat in A Quiet Place: Day One

I’m a cat person, so I’ve been hyper-fixated on how Nyong’o’s character is just taking her cat on a tour of NYC in the trailer. The adorable bundle of fur is played by a cat named Schnitzel. A perfect name, for a perfect kitty.

Nyong’o wasn’t a cat person before filming started, but I’m happy to announce she’s been converted.

“Our relationship had a very steep arc. I was afraid of cats when I started this movie. By the end of this movie, I was crying leaving that cat,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“Now I am definitely a cat mum. I have my cat’s fur all over me, and I think of it as a symbol of affection, which I never imagined I would.”

What a queen!

Is there an A Quiet Place: Day One trailer?

Oop, now to the best part.

Yes, there’s a trailer. In fact, there are two of them.

Have a watch below:

Trailer one:

Trailer two:

The trailers show life as we know it, with Lupita’s character mincing around the city with that cute kitty I was telling you about.

Then suddenly, terrifying aliens drop from the sky and start wreaking havoc.

Before long, we’re left with the world we saw in the first two flicks and honestly, it’s gonna be so great to see how the heck we wound up there because I’ve been scratching my head with confusion, awe and intrigue for six years now.

I don’t like things to be left to my imagination – I want answers, damn it!

And it looks like this movie will provide just that.