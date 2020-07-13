A second $750 coronavirus payment is making its way to millions of Aussies this week, but not everyone who was eligible last time around is set to receive it.

Around five million people are expected to receive the $750 payment, which will start hitting their bank accounts from today.

It’s aimed at helping low income Aussies during the coronavirus outbreak. To be eligible, you need to be living in Australia and be receiving one of the following on 10 July 2020:

Age Pension

Bereavement Allowance

Carer Allowance

Carer Payment

Commonwealth Seniors Health Card

Disability Support Pension

Double Orphan Pension

Family Tax Benefit A

Family Tax Benefit B

Pensioner Concession Card

If you’re eligible, then you don’t need to do anything! The $750 will appear in your bank account from today onwards (although it could take until the end of the month to appear). You will also only get the $750 payment once, even if you qualify for payments on multiple schemes.

Last time around, about 6.6 million people – e.g. anyone who was receiving Centrelink payments – received the first $750 payment. That means there’s about 1.6 million who won’t be receiving this second payment.

Basically, anyone who receives the $550 fortnightly coronavirus supplement isn’t eligible for this bonus cash injection. That includes people receiving Youth Allowance and anyone receiving JobSeeker (formally Newstart).

Overall, the scheme is expected to cost the Commonwealth $9.4 billion – that’s $5.6 billion for the first payment, and an expected $3.8 billion for the second.

There are no plans for a third coronavirus payment, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed.