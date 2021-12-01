Look, I’m not pointing any fingers (Sharon) but we’re all to blame for putting our big ol’ grubby human footprint on Australia, and even though none of us live forever, our kids’ kids’ kids’ kids’ kids’ kids will all still have to live here, so we need to start doing a teensy bit more to help clean up after ourselves.

Don’t worry, I see you using those flimsy paper straws at fast-food restaurants, and most of us know not to just piff our rubbish out the car window, but there are a few more things we can do that honestly require almost no effort at all.

No really, it’s more of an effort to make small talk with the cashier for three seconds while you wait for your card to get approved. (Pro top: smile at them awkwardly and then think about how awkward you were for the rest of the day, that’s what I do.)

We chatted to our good ol’ pal Pip Kiernan over at Clean Up Australia to get some little tips and tricks that all go towards giving Aus a little polish and shine.