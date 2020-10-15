If you remember a while back, a very viral tweet was going around askingpeople what their personal ‘non-scientific yardstick’ was to determine if someone was a rich binch. Many Aussies weighed in, detailing what their cashed-up mates had in their houses when they were kids.

In the original thread – started by writer and comedian Benjamin Law – a lot of people recognised that dishwashers in kitchens, ice and water dispensers in fridges, Aesop products in bathrooms, and matching cutlery were indicators that a friend’s family had their shit together and a bit of cash to splash.

Others recognised that kitchens brimming with brand-name groceries, fresh juice instead of cordial, and irrelevant table decorations were markers of a bougie way of living, which is very much true and real.

So this week, PEDESTRIAN.TV asked our 27 Pedestrians what they see as a tipping point for Aussies living bog-standard-lives to stepping into a rich friend’s house and whispering “oh, you fancy” under your breath. The answers? Well, I simply have to agree and also feel a tiny bit seen.

For Albert, it’s whether someone has a water subscription – which I’m not too sure what that even is but maybe I’m not bougie enough to be privy to that kind of information.

It’s all about how you approach your food for Desmond, who sees rich folk as people who truly don’t give two shits when ordering extra guacamole. That’s something I truly cannot argue with.

James told us that it was always the kids who had Austar or Foxtel, and you’d always find reasons to go visit purely so you could watch endless cartoons.

Emily checked in with us from literally underwater (well, inside the aquarium) and said that she would say AirPods – but then she realised that she owns AirPods and isn’t by any means rich, it just means you’re an idiot who’s “paid too much money for headphones”. Herself included, apparently.

And sweet angel Jamarzonmarz swatted down the idea that Aesop products are an indication of wealth for Aussies – with his own collection sitting behind him – and proceeded to list out everything in his repertoire. I’m surprised that he doesn’t have Aesop branded salt there as well because that’s what I’m taking that response with.