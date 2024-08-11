7 Key Moments You Missed In The 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

I can’t believe we’re already at the Olympic Closing Ceremony. For the last two weeks, it’s been an absolute pleasure to be unified as a country, cheering for our athletes representing Australia in Paris. But sadly, all good things come to an end.

Thankfully in this situation, it ends with a bang with the extravagant closing ceremony! While the Closing Ceremony kicks off with the parade of flags, parade of athletes and then the final medal ceremony, it then moves onto the part filled with showstopping performances.

So, without further ado, here is everything you missed in the closing ceremony while you were snoozing.

Sifan Hassan wears hijab

The marathon is the last event of the athletics schedule in the Olympics. But this year, it was the women’s marathon. So, to honour this, the winning marathon athletes received their medals at the Closing Ceremony. The winner of this event Sifan Hassan wore her hijab as she collected the medal. While this wouldn’t usually be newsworthy, France banned its own athletes from wearing hijabs while competing.

Gold guy gives Nikki Webster a run for her money

After 70 minutes of serious stuff, the Closing Ceremony moves into creative territory and that’s when we get all of the lights, music and spectacles. The ~drama~ kicked off with a glittering, golden being transcending from the sky.

He was referred to as the Golden Voyager, and while he looked spectacular as he glistened through the stadium, all I could think of was that this fkn French Logie was coming for Nikki Webster‘s 2000 Olympics schtick.

Phoenix and special guests kick off the performances

French indie rock band Phoenix reminded everyone that they are actually a world-famous band by playing their hit track “Lisztomania”. The vibes were high as the athletes could be seen boogieing along with them onstage, despite being asked by officials to get off the stage.

The band then brought out some special musical guests: Belgian singer Angèle, American and Vampire Weekend singer Ezra Koenig, french musician DJ Kavinsky and Cambodian rapper VannDa.

Tom Cruise goes full Mission Impossible

In every Closing Ceremony, it’s customary for the current host city to pass the flaming torch (hypothetically) to the next city in line to host the Games.

For 2028, it’s Los Angeles and to celebrate, they got Tom Cruise to float down from the sky, and high-five a bunch of athletes before riding out of the stadium on a motorbike.

He was then shown jumping out of a plane, before passing off the flag with the Olympic rings to a bunch of American athletes while the Red Hot Chilli Peppers blares in the background. Brilliant, and soOoOoO LA.

The distinct tone change from the avant-garde Opening Ceremony to the hyper-masculine, Hollywood-esque vibes displayed in this scene was a wonderful lesson in juxtaposition.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers impress dads everywhere

The Tom Cruise hullabaloo handed us to a pre-filmed gig on the beach in Long Beach, California by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

They played their classic track “Can’t Stop” to a crowd of people as they soaked up the sun.

A+, no notes, still holds up. Nice one rocker daddies!!

Billie Eilish performs from LA

It’s the moment that I have personally been waiting for — Billie Eilish!

Billie performed her latest hit “Birds Of A Feather” alongside her brother and producer Finneas wearing red, white and blue. Her performance took place on a stage right next to the Chili Peppers in Long Beach.

The grip this song has on my romantic ass is absolutely tragic but it made for a gorgeous performance.

However, after the announcement that these artists would be performing at the Closing Ceremony, I can imagine that the athletes would’ve been disappointed that they weren’t physically in Paris.

Snoop Dog is in two places at once

As the unofficial mascot of the 2024 Paris Olympics, it’s only natural that Snoop Dog had his moment welcoming the games to Los Angeles. He performed at the beach in LA alongside Dr Dre.

It’s very meta, considering Snoop Doggy Dog is still veeeerrrry present on the ground in Paris.

Snoop kicked off his gig with the iconic club hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot” before bringing out Dre to perform “The Next Episode”. What a fitting final performance to signify the transition to LA, no?

After that, the officials extinguished the French Olympic flame, bringing the Games to an end.

If you’re blue about the Olympics coming to an end, dry those tears, my friend. The Paralympics are just about to begin so we can hold on to the green and gold warm and fuzzies a little bit longer!