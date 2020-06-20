Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has just announced a $1500 payment for those directly impacted by the coronavirus as the state takes a big step backwards in the move towards easing restrictions.

Following a whopping 25 new cases overnight, the Victorian Premier released a new plan of action on Saturday afternoon.

Statement from the Premier on changes to restrictions in Victoria: pic.twitter.com/AcQxG4clmY — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 20, 2020

In addition to reducing the amount of people allowed to gather within a household and delaying the increased capacity limits for pubs and other businesses, Dan Andrews today announced a $1500 one-off payment for anyone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus, or has been in close contact with somebody who has.

“We’re also announcing a new $1500 payment for those who have a confirmed case or are a close contact and who can’t rely on sick leave. This is about making sure there’s no financial reason for these people not to isolate and to go to work instead,” Andrews said

Basically, the payment is designed to make sure that people aren’t forced to choose between self-isolating and being able to afford to live. If you’ve ever had a casual job, you’d know how hard it is to actually just call in sick, knowing that you’re sacrificing a day worth of pay. We’ve all done it before, but hopefully this will stop people from potentially jeopardising the health of their colleagues and friends for the sake of financial security.

The decision comes after Andrews expressed his frustration and anger about people blatantly ignoring restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m frustrated by it, I’m disappointed by it but it’s appropriate that we be really up-front and describe it so people can understand what’s driving these numbers,” he said in a press conference.

Andrews explained that multiple people have straight-up ignored the order to isolate in their own homes, instead choosing to socialise or visit family.

“We have had cases of people gathering in large numbers, everybody at their home or another family member’s home or a close friend’s home, even though they had been told to isolate in their own home.” “We have even had people who have tested positive and have been told to go home and isolate and instead they have gone to work. Instead, they have gone and visited loved ones in large numbers. We have had many stories, numerous stories, of families that have given it to each other and have then transmitted the virus to other families who in turn have passed it on to a third group.”

As we begin to slowly ease back into a semi-normal way of life, it’s important to note that we are very much still in the middle of a pandemic. If you’re feeling a little sick (or have been explicitly told to self-isolate), stay the fuck home.

“It is unacceptable that families anywhere in our state can, just because they want this to be over, pretend that it is. It is not over,” Andrews reiterated.

The new restrictions don’t roll out until 11.59pm Sunday night, but that doesn’t mean you should invite 20 people to your house for a last hurrah tonight.

The Victorian Government is yet to release information on how to claim the $1500 payment, but we’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.