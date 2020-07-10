In shocking news, only 100 of *those* $1500 coronavirus worker hardship payments have actually been handed out to those in need, despite being called a “no questions asked” scheme.

A spokesperson for the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services told The Guardian on Friday that just 100 of the payments have been given out as of July 8, despite the state’s coronavirus tally sitting at just shy of 3,000 cases.

The payment was introduced on June 20 in an effort to prevent those who have the coronavirus (and their identified close contacts) from going to work. Essentially, the scheme tried to ensure that nobody has to make the choice between their health and their financial stability if they happened to contract the virus.

Although the spokesperson refused to say how many people have applied for the payment, a whopping 1,214 cases have been diagnosed in the weeks since the payment was introduced – which means less than 10% of confirmed cases have received the payment. Considering the payment was available to both confirmed cases AND close contacts who need to isolate, it is unclear how many people were actually eligible and/or applied for the scheme.

Obviously, not everyone who contracts or comes in close contact with a coronavirus case is eligible for the payment. Eligibility criteria requires people to have been directed by the government to self-isolate, have exhausted any sick leave they may have AND not be on the JobKeeper or JobSeeker payment.

Basically, the only way to access the payment is to have a phone conversation with the DHHS’ contract tracing team for a needs assessment.

It is important to note that the 3,000 public housing residents impacted by the recent lockdown debacle are not included in this figure, but will have their hard lockdown supplement rolled out “shortly”, according to a DHHS spokesperson.

Sally McManus of the Australian Council of Trade Unions said on Thursday that casual workers, who are particularly vulnerable right now, need greater financial protection.

“It is clear our country must do much more to contain and live with the coronavirus. What we have done so far is not enough and has exposed the holes in our defences,” she said. “All workers need to know they will receive 100 per cent of their wage while waiting for results and while in quarantine. If we do not urgently adopt this approach, insecure low paid workers are more likely to avoid testing because they are scared of losing their job and being left with nothing.”

McManus urged the government to wear the cost of paid pandemic leave, rather than leaving workers potentially vulnerable in the current conditions.

“Paid pandemic leave costs are a drop in the ocean compared to ongoing lockdowns.”