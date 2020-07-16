Wollongong’s Yours And Owls festival has unleashed its certifiably stacked lineup for 2021, suggesting Australia’s cautious return to the pit has begun. Considering this is likely going to be one of the first gigs back in action after 2020’s big shutdown, I’m sure everyone’s going to absolutely send it express post from the Illawarra.

Headlined by Tones And I, the Yours And Owls gang have invited a whole host of legends to the first big boogie back on the coal coast of NSW, with BENEE, Lime Cordiale, Cosmo’s Midnight, Winston Surfshirt, B Wise, George Alice, Slowly Slowly, DMA’s, Adrian Eagle, Cry Club, Private Function, and heaps more set to hit the big stage over two huge days in January.

The festival will hopefully (ugh, fingers crossed) light up Wollongong over January 24 and 25 in 2021, so hey, there’s something we can look forward to. A little sliver of something to be the light at the end of the dank tunnel that is 2020.

Yours And Owls Fest 2021 will also feature a whole bevvy of local talent on the big stage, showing off some of the stellar acts coming out of the NSW south coast. Alongside Windang champions Hockey Dad, punters will be treated to sets from Illawarra newcomers like Alice And The Bird, Quite Like Pete, Sloshpit, Tired Girl, Kitten Heel, Year6Disco, Sunset Headrest, and heaps more.

The festival’s team has also confirmed they’ll be working with local health officials and advisors right up until the gates open, to make sure the festival can happen in the safest and best way possible.

Tickets for the festival start at $199.90 for a first-release weekend pass and go on sale from 8.30am AEST on Thursday, July 23 over on Moshtix, with a very cheeky presale happening next Wednesday morning (July 22) if you register for ’em over on the presale website.

Now let us all cross our fingers and toes this one goes ahead, Christ knows we need to let off some steam after this whole mess of a year.