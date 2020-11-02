PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Bacardi to revive the vibe.

Every single person has a song that immediately hits them to their core.

Whether it’s a throwback to your first pre-bevs when you blasted the crap out of Black Eyed Peas‘ I Gotta Feeling, or the time you met an 11/10 at a festival while Teenage Crime drowned out any chance of a conversation, there are just those songs that make your nerve-endings vibrate.

WIN 1K Worth Of Party Loot Thanks To Bacardi



To help us get back to that way of life (at least mentally), Bacardi’s giving out supreme shindig prize packs to 10 winners who fill out the form (above) and tell us, in 25 words or less, what song gets you pumped and why.

Strap yourselves in though, because the prize details make the (very minor) task of writing 25 words so, so worth it.

Each of the 10 prizes is worth $1k and include the following:

UE Boom 3

Polaroid Camera

700ml Bacardi Spiced

700ml Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum

Cocktail Tumblers

Cocktail Mixologist Set

$200 Food Voucher

$40 Woolworths or Coles Voucher

Mixers

Party Lights & Games

Cocktail Recipe Book

On top of that, four of those 10 prizes will also include a limited edition Weber Baby Q, with its lid designed by local artist and top-tier talent Mulga (Joel Moore).

If none of this gets you into the spirit, I’m honestly out of ideas.

As always, drink responsibly and be over 18.