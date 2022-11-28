Grab your favourite accordion and your loudest party shirt because the man himself Weird Al Yankovic has announced he’ll be coming back to Australia in the new year. Waka waka doo doo yeah!!

The polka power legend will be bringing his Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour down under in March next year, adding more shows to an already-stacked month for those of us who self-identify as utter gig pigs.

This tour from Weird Al is a bit different from all the others he’s done before, however. Instead of playing all the parody hits and faves everyone knows him for, Al and his original band of four decades will be performing deep cuts and fan-fave originals that tend to get cut from set lists.

Think “Your Horoscope For Today”, “UHF”, “Truck Driving Song” and “Sports Song”. I’m quietly hoping for a couple of “Polka Power” moments just to hear him cram together a bunch of tracks into a fast-paced Czech hoedown.

“I don’t very often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America, so it’s a huge thrill for me to come back to Australia and play a bunch of songs that most people would rather not hear,” Al said in a press release.

I’ve heard whispers that this tour includes an extended version of his 11-minute and 22-second 1999 cult hit “Albuquerque” which is heaven on Earth for me, a simple fool who also owns a lucky snorkel. I have no idea how he’s going to push out that absolutely bonkers song but I can’t wait to experience it right in front of my eyes.

I got to listen to Weird Al sing Albuquerque for half and hour because he sung it one and a half times with extra verses and truly I don’t know if I’m gonna have a better night this August — cohost.org/Sprucelass (@Sprucelass) August 3, 2022

Good LORD.

The massive Weird Al Yankovic tour will kick off in Melbourne on March 10 and it is absolutely not lost on me that Golden Plains is on that weekend. Adelaide will host Al on Monday, March 13, before he hits Sydney and Perth and wind things up in Brisbane on March 20.

Tickers for all the shows are on sale from 11am on Friday, December 2 on the Teg Dainty website. There’s also a presale happening on December 1st if you’re truly keen to witness the chaos.

Weird Al Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity

Australian Tour 2023

Friday, March 10

Palais Theatre

Melbourne Vic

Monday, March 13

Norwood Concert Hall

Adelaide SA

Wednesday, March 15

Enmore Theatre

Sydney NSW

Saturday, March 18

Astor Theatre

Perth WA

Monday, March 20

QPAC

Brisbane Qld