Twin brothers Timothy and Fred Williams have become one of the most wholesome YouTubers this year, simply by filming themselves as they listen to iconic music for the first time and documenting their reactions. And this week, the twins tackled the real Australian national anthem – John Farnham‘s The Voice.

Orchestrated by The Project this week, the 21-year-old twins sat down to listen through the classic Farnsey track that we all know and love (and love to belt out at any occasion, festival, and night at the pub) and their reaction is entirely too pure for this world.

Legit, I think Fred’s reaction to when the bagpipes kick in is pretty much the same reaction I had when I heard the full song for the first time.

The two Americans have been sharing their reactions to huge hits over on their TwinsthenewTrend YouTube channel, reacting to everything from Vanilla Ice to 3 Doors Down.

To be honest, I’m amazed at the fact they’re just so brazenly like “yep, haven’t listened to Bohemian Rhapsody before in my whole life”. Like, I’m stunned – how can you go 21 years without listening to something like that, or Hey Ya? Or Smells Like Teen Spirit? Or Killing In The Name?

I’m actually a little jealous that these boys are getting to hear all these huge songs for the first time this year. There are so many songs out there that I wish I could hear for the first time all over again, and just experience that first rush of goosebumps when you just know that something is influential and immediately in the top-tier of music you’ve heard.

Watching the lads react to massive songs is almost like listening to them with fresh ears all over again, I love it.

Farnsey isn’t the first Aussies that the Williams brothers have reacted to this year – six months ago Tim listened to INXS‘s Never Tear Us Apart for the first time and looking at his stank face when that saxophone comes in, it’s clear he’s an immediate convert.

So take some time out of your day to just watch these twins get a serious music education in the space of a few short months, because it’s all incredibly good viewing.

For what it’s worth, Tim reacting to Evanescence‘s Bring Me To Life is extremely me when I was about 14 and heard it for the first time.