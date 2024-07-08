Troye Sivan Is Bringing His Deliciously Horny Something To Give Each Other Tour To Australia

Although Australia is missing out on a BRAT summer, this year’s spring is about to get bloody feral ‘cos Troye Sivan is taking his smexy Something To Give Each Other Tour Down Under. My body is not ready for the rush!

After selling out a shit tonne of shows across Europe and setting the internet on fire with his steamy on-stage antics, the Aussie pop star will finally return to Australia in November with his highly-anticipated tour.

The Something To Give Each Other Tour revolves around the ARIA Award-winning album of the same name, which features funky summer hits like “Rush”, “Got Me Started” and “One Of Your Girls”.

BRAT Summer? Nah, mate, we’ve got Rush Spring. (Image source: Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

And duh! “One Of Your Girls” birthed that saucy, saucy G Flip and Chrishell Stause Halloween costume we’ve been yapping about for yonks.

Ummm, hello???? ICONIC.

So if you’re keen on getting sweaty to some good music, here’s everything you need to know about Troye Sivan’s Australia Tour.

Unlike some celebs *cough* Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift *cough* Troye will be making a stop in four cities across Australia. This includes Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Here are the Troye Sivan 2024 Australia Tour Dates:

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 — The Drive, Adelaide.

Thursday, 21 November 2024 — Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne.

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 — Riverstage, Brisbane.

Thursday, 28 November — Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney.

Look like T stands for Troye… And Tuesday and Thursday.

It’s not known if the “Bloom” singer will add more dates. So, if you’re desperate to see Troye get rowdy on stage, I recommend getting tickets ASAP.

Aussie rising star Nick Ward will be Troye’s supporting act during the Something To Give Each Other Australia Tour. FKN OATH!

When do Troye Sivan Australia Tour tickets go on sale?

Vodafone customers will have access to a pre-sale which kicks off on Thursday, July 11 from 10am. Mastercard cardholders will also have access to a pre-sale from Thursday, July 11 from 10am until Monday 15 July, 10am.

If you fancy preferred ticket access, Mastercard cardholders can access those from Tuesday, 16 July from 12pm.

Westfield members will also get ~exclusive~ access to reserved Troye Sivan tickets from Tuesday, 15 July from 12pm. Shoppers, this is your time to shine!!!

Live Nation’s pre-sale will kick off at 11am on Monday, 15 July and general sale will follow on Tuesday, 16 July from 12pm.

That being said, there are a lot of ways to nab tickets before general sale kicks off. Regardless, I fear that Troye Sivan is a highly sought-after artist, so good luck!

Now excuse me as I start a petition for a SWEAT Australia Tour announcement. I need my Troye Sivan and Charli xcx me time!!!

Image source: Xavi Torrent/Redfern