The kind and good folk at Triple J have given us many more details on the upcoming Hottest 100 Of The Decade, which takes all the stress of trying to whittle down a shortlist that the ordinary Hottest 100 carries, and ramps it up to ungodly levels by forcing you to try to remember your favourite tunes from the last entire decade.

Officials at Triple J initially announced the Best Of The Decade countdown just prior to this year’s Hottest 100. But this morning they’ve lifted the lid on a slew of key dates, including the all-important voting period, and the date of the countdown itself.

The Hottest 100 Of The Decade will be broadcast on Saturday, March 14th. That’s at the end of the short week following the March long weekend for those of you in the various states that observe it (sorry NSW).

READ MORE Billie Eilish Makes History As 1st Artist To Top The Hottest 100 & Hottest 200 In One Year

More importantly, the voting window for the countdown officially opens at 9am AEDT next Tuesday, February 11th. So you’ve got a handful of days to start going through your old Spotify Most Played playlists or Pitchfork Best Of The Year articles or whathaveyou before you have to start committing to a list of just 10 tunes.

Voting in the countdown will be open until midday AEDT on Monday, March 9th. After that time the number goblins that Triple J keeps locked in a basement deep below the streets of Ultimo will be whipped until their brains begin pulsing for the second time this calendar year, and ultimately the best 100 songs of the got dang decade will be decided upon.

For those of you, like me, who can barely remember what you had for breakfast yesterday (toast I…. think?), Triple J has a very handy, very searchable archive of all their past Hottest 100 countdowns which you can get around here.

Start whittlin’ those lists, folks. It’s nearly voting time.