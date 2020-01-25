Thanks for signing up!

G’day! Welcome to PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s quick and dirty summary of Triple J’s 2019 Hottest 100 countdown.

Locked in the bathroom while the party rages? Stuck at work and unable to crank the radio? Need to make a cheeky Google search to keep up to date on the conversation? Consider this a place for you to catch up on the day’s events.

We will keep this page updated as the countdown wears on. Now, let’s see if the monkeys dance and if the bulls go on parade. Without further ado, the Hottest 100 of 2019:

86. Slipknot – Unsainted

87. Kanye West – Follow God

88. Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys – Lose Control

89. Sampa The Great – Final Form

90. Skegss – Here Comes Your Man (Triple J Like A Version 2019)

91. Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell

92. Client Liaison – The Real Thing

93. Post Malone – Wow.

94. Allday – Protection

95. Adrian Eagle – A.O.K.

96. Bring Me The Horizon – Ludens

97. San Cisco – Skin

98. Baker Boy – Meditjin ft. JessB

99. Cosmo’s Midnight – C.U.D.I (Can You Dig It)

100. Dune Rats – No Plans