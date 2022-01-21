The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria has announced that it’ll be holding a music festival featuring a load of incredible First Nations artists to build public support for a Treaty between the state and its Traditional Owners.

The Assembly is the elected body working towards creating the Treaty. It’s planned the festie both to coincide with its by-election for the North East region and to raise awareness and support for the Treaty itself.

The line-up is absolutely killer, featuring Uncle Archie Roach, who’s described by festival organisers as “one of the nation’s finest storytellers, an icon of the industry, whose songs have helped raise critical First Nations issues such as the Stolen Generations”.

Aussie music legends Briggs and Yothu Yindi are also headlining the festival, while Electric Fields, Alice Skye, Mo’Ju, No Fixed Address, Marlon X Rulla and Scott Darlon are playing too, in a frankly shit-hot lineup.

The festival’s called Treaty Day Out and will be taking place on Feb 26th in Shepparton, Victoria.

Marcus Stewart, co-chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurug Nation, said that the festie would be first and foremost a chance to celebrate.

“What a lineup! From established musical heroes to cutting-edge new talent, the day will have something for everyone. We’re really excited to be back out in community and celebrating our culture and music again,” he said.

Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are enrolled with the Assembly will also score free entry, while non-Aboriginal people, and people who aren’t enrolled, will be able to buy tickets for $50. Eligible people can enroll at the Assembly’s website.

As well as the festival, the 26th of Feb is also the day of by-election voting. At the by-election, Aboriginal community members will elect a new Member to represent them in the Assembly and its work towards building the Treaty.

These elections are the first of their kind in Aus, with an Aboriginal-only electoral roll so the Assembly body can be democratically elected.

According to the Assembly, the festival has a COVID-safe plan too.

Geraldine Atkinson, Assembly co-chair and Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder said that loads of work had gone into making sure the event was in line with health advice. She also said that it’ll feature a mobile vaccine clinic, which is incredibly cool.

“We’ve even arranged for our friends at the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (VACCHO) to bring the mobile vaccination clinic to the event, so you’ll be able to come along for an awesome day of music, show your support for Treaty, have your say by casting your vote in the by-election, and to top it all off you can also get your booster while you’re at it,” she said.

As well as live music and the vax van, Treaty Day Out will feature crafts stalls, food trucks and activities.

Honestly, what more could you want in a day out?