Tones And I is the latest in an ever-growing string of artists to pull together a charity gig, set for Melbourne in a couple of weeks, with all proceeds from the show to benefit vital fire and relief services who are working tirelessly to fight the horrific bushfires and support those people affected by them.

The global chart-topping phenom will tread the boards at 170 Russell in the Melbourne CBD on January 28th, in a bid to raise extra cash for the Australian Red Cross, the Victorian CFA, and the NSW RFS.

So far Adrian Eagle has been confirmed as a support act on the night, but Tones is promising “some other surprise guests” will be on board for the show.

Tones And I announced the special one-off gig (in a venue the size of which she’s probably unlikely to play in Melbourne for a fair amount of time) on social media a short time ago. 170 Russell is reportedly donating the venue time to ensure 100% of ticket sales will go to the fundraising efforts.

MELBOURNE ❤️

There has been a lot of devastation in Australia lately that is very saddening to witness. There is no way to lightly talk about the topic, it has been apocalyptic.

Myself, Adrian Eagle and some other surprise guests will be putting on a charity show…. continued pic.twitter.com/OVNfmfAKWl — Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) January 6, 2020

…teaming up with @170Russell who have donated their venue and time so that we can give 100% of the proceeds to the Aussie firies and the Red Cross who are working endlessly to try and save our beautiful country and wild life. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3TZClp21Vy — Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) January 6, 2020

This morning’s announcement follows on from yesterday’s confirmation that the original Wiggles lineup would be reuniting for a special 18+ pub show in benefit of bushfire relief.

International promoter TEG Dainty also announced a much larger-scale, LiveAid-style stadium festival show will be taking place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on the 16th of February, with lineup details expected to be announced over the coming days.

Tickets for the Tones And I show go on sale tomorrow morning from 10am via her official website.