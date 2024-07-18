TikTok Aussie Icon Millie Ford Is Entering Her Pop Star Era

Um, excuse me, boys in the back, you’ll wanna listen to this new artist who’s previously graced your screens before! TikTok-skit-master-turned-actor Millie Ford is now pursuing a music career, and it’s definitely something you do not want to miss.

If the name “Millie Ford” rings a bell in your head, you might remember her for her classic TikTok Aussie teacher antics that have gone gangbusters on the net.

Well, following her success in internet comedy — as well as her guest star appearance on Bump Season Two — Millie revealed that she’ll be dipping her toes into the music market as a solo artist.

(Image source: Instagram / @milligram)

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, the TikTok queen revealed that music has always been a part of her life, despite being known for her quirky characters online.

“I’ve played guitar and piano my whole life. I’ve always been a singer in school choirs and musicals. I did HSC music composition,” Millie shared.

“I’ve been writing songs since I was a little girl.”

Reflecting on where her passion for the art began, Millie shared three key moments from her childhood that set the foundations of her love for music. First, Millie’s mother believed that she sang before she spoke when she was just a little baby (honestly, it was giving Mr G a lá Summer Heights High. IYKYK).

“I would actually sing in the way that I was communicating and not actually speak,” Millie revealed.

“It’s like, the starting point of like, music is in my blood.”

Every Aussie librarian ever. (Image source: Stan / Bump)

The second thing that triggered her love for music was her family’s obsession with The Sound Of Music and the way she grieved the death of a pet rabbit, admitting that she wrote a song to grieve.

“I went and wrote a song about my rabbit when I heard she died. Like, I don’t know where it was, just so bizarre. And so then I’ve actually been using writing as, like, a form of therapy, very therapeutic,” the TikToker muso shared.

Last year, Millie finally went full throttle with her fondness for music, collaborating with Hellcat Speedracer for Lovestruck. Now, she’s gearing up to release new music of her own. We don’t know much about her new music yet (album dropping when??), but we do know it’s going to be packed with crunchy basslines and hectic synths.

During her cheeky chat with PTV, Millie let it slip that she will be releasing something very soon, that’s set to be packed with crunchy basslines and hectic synths.

But as we wait for the TikToker to officially drop some tunes, Millie will also be cheering her fellow Aussie musos at this Friday’s Lime Cordiale & Friends‘ Amex event, which marks the official launch of the American Express Essential Rewards Credit Card.

What a cvnty card! (Image source: Supplied)

“What we’re going to be seeing is just a whole bunch of kind of young people celebrating this new launch,” Millie shared.

“We’re going to have live music, which is a personal favourite of mine. I’m a big, big, big live music girl.”

Although we’ve yet to see Millie take on the mic as a singer, I am super keen to see her comedic talents as a host.

I wonder if she’ll ever combine the two… Hm…

Image source: Instagram / @milligram96