Travis Scott’s Aussie & NZ Tour Tix Drop Today So Prep Your Credit Cards And Clicking Fingers

Gather ‘round freaks, I have news. Travis Scott is set to bring his CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR to Australia and New Zealand, and ticket sales kick off TODAY. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming shows and how to snag your spot.

Travis Scott Australia and New Zealand tour dates

The tour will hit three major Australian cities: Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on October 17, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 22, and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on October 26. For fans across the Tasman, he’ll perform at Auckland’s Eden Park on October 31.

How to buy Travis Scott CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR tickets

Presales for the Sydney show start at 9am AEST, Brisbane at 11am AEST, and Melbourne at 12pm AEST. Auckland will also go on sale at 12pm NZST. But don’t fret your precious little head if something goes awry, as you’ll have a second chance at the apple when general sales open on Friday, August 2. You can nab tickets at travisscott.com or livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz.

If you’ve tried to get a ticket to any major show in the last few years, you will know you must come prepared. Stay hydrated and get your finger stretches in — limber fingers click faster.

The ‘SICKO MODE’ singer’s current European tour is pulling big numbers, grossing nearly $27 million with over 270,000 attendees across 11 dates. He even made history as the first American hip-hop artist to sell 200,000 tickets in a year for three shows in Italy (molto bene). This follows his massively successful North American run, which grossed $95.7 million across 44 dates and was officially the highest-grossing rap tour of 2024 (so far).

In short, it’s gonna be a big show. So even if you aren’t really acquainted with the work of Mr Scott, it’s a chance to be part of a huge cultural moment for Australia’s 2024 music calendar.

Remember, presale starts today, and general sales begin on Friday. Good luck, and may your internet connection be strong and your clicking finger swift.

Main image: Getty