After having a belter of a 2019, releasing her debut album ‘Better In Blak’, and then rounding out the decade by cracking the Hottest 100’s top ten (and being the first Indigenous artist to do so), Gamilaraay artist and excellent human Thelma Plum is doing a regional tour before she makes her return to the massive Splendour In The Grass stage.

Thelma dropped the dates this morning for her Homecoming Queen tour; her first shows back on Aussie soil after a hot lap of Europe in May and a follow-up to her last sold-out tour. 2020’s already looking large for the ARIA & NIMA Award-winning gal, and we can’t wait to see how it rolls out.

She’s bringing along Kira Puru along for the 13-date tour, which kicks off Kingscliff in NSW on May 28, before the two bloody powerful artists work their way down the east coast, flick over to the west coast, and then work their way back through Victoria, NSW, and Queensland through June and July. Oof, she’s a solid one.

You’ll also be able to catch Thelma at a couple of festivals along the way too, so if you’ve got tickets to Big Pineapple in QLD or Deadly Hearts in Adelaide, there’s your chance.

Tickets to catch Thelma Plum on her Homecoming Queen tour go on sale from 10am AEST on Friday February 21 over on her website, which is TOMORROW, folks. Real quick turnaround on this one. Set that alarm.

Her last tour sold out quick smart – and tickets for her debut in London went like hotcakes – so if you wanna catch Thelma this time around, absolutely get your group chat in sync and figure out who’s picking up those tickets. You’ll be bloody kicking yourself if you miss out again, I bet.

Check out all the dates below and you’ll probably find me weeping at the show at the Forum in Melbourne; a perfectly beautiful venue for a show as beautifully perfect as this.

Thelma Plum ‘Homecoming Queen’ Tour 2020

28 May

Kingscliff Beach Hotel

Kingscliff, NSW

29 May

The Spotted Cow

Toowoomba, QLD

05 June

The Metro

Sydney, NSW

06 June

UC Refectory

Canberra, ACT

11 June

Prince of Wales,

Bunbury, WA

12 June

Astor Theatre

Perth, WA

13 June

The River

Margaret River, WA

19 June

Forum

Melbourne, VIC

20 June

Torquay Hotel

Torquay, VIC

26 June

Anita’s Theatre

Thirroul, NSW

27 June

NEX

Newcastle, NSW

03 July

Gilligan’s

Cairns, QLD

04 July

Fortitude Music Hall

Brisbane, QLD