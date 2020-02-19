After having a belter of a 2019, releasing her debut album ‘Better In Blak’, and then rounding out the decade by cracking the Hottest 100’s top ten (and being the first Indigenous artist to do so), Gamilaraay artist and excellent human Thelma Plum is doing a regional tour before she makes her return to the massive Splendour In The Grass stage.
Thelma dropped the dates this morning for her Homecoming Queen tour; her first shows back on Aussie soil after a hot lap of Europe in May and a follow-up to her last sold-out tour. 2020’s already looking large for the ARIA & NIMA Award-winning gal, and we can’t wait to see how it rolls out.
She’s bringing along Kira Puru along for the 13-date tour, which kicks off Kingscliff in NSW on May 28, before the two bloody powerful artists work their way down the east coast, flick over to the west coast, and then work their way back through Victoria, NSW, and Queensland through June and July. Oof, she’s a solid one.
You’ll also be able to catch Thelma at a couple of festivals along the way too, so if you’ve got tickets to Big Pineapple in QLD or Deadly Hearts in Adelaide, there’s your chance.
Tickets to catch Thelma Plum on her Homecoming Queen tour go on sale from 10am AEST on Friday February 21 over on her website, which is TOMORROW, folks. Real quick turnaround on this one. Set that alarm.
Her last tour sold out quick smart – and tickets for her debut in London went like hotcakes – so if you wanna catch Thelma this time around, absolutely get your group chat in sync and figure out who’s picking up those tickets. You’ll be bloody kicking yourself if you miss out again, I bet.
Check out all the dates below and you’ll probably find me weeping at the show at the Forum in Melbourne; a perfectly beautiful venue for a show as beautifully perfect as this.
Thelma Plum ‘Homecoming Queen’ Tour 2020
28 May
Kingscliff Beach Hotel
Kingscliff, NSW
29 May
The Spotted Cow
Toowoomba, QLD
05 June
The Metro
Sydney, NSW
06 June
UC Refectory
Canberra, ACT
11 June
Prince of Wales,
Bunbury, WA
12 June
Astor Theatre
Perth, WA
13 June
The River
Margaret River, WA
19 June
Forum
Melbourne, VIC
20 June
Torquay Hotel
Torquay, VIC
26 June
Anita’s Theatre
Thirroul, NSW
27 June
NEX
Newcastle, NSW
03 July
Gilligan’s
Cairns, QLD
04 July
Fortitude Music Hall
Brisbane, QLD