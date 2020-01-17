Got no plans for tonight? Keen to bend the arm to the biggest hits of your childhood? Secretly shitty you couldn’t get tickets to the original Wiggles massive bushfire fundraiser at the Castle Hill RSL? You are bloody well in luck.

The original Wiggles massive reunion show in Castle Hill might be well and truly sold out, but you can get in on the fun tonight in the comfort of your own home, thanks to a very special live stream of the show that’s being run in a bid to raise as much cash for on-going bushfire support as possible.

The entire Wiggles set is being streamed live on a pay-per-view basis tonight, with all proceeds from the stream going to The Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

The stream begins at 8:30pm tonight, which is bang on when The Wiggles are scheduled to take the stage, according to The Wiggles’ own official Instagram account. That unfortunately doesn’t cover the support acts, which includes former Hi-5 snack Nathan Foley, so if you were frothing for a little 1, 2, 3, 4 action you’re shit out of luck, unfortunately.

Those of you keen to tune in this evening need to head to the livestream page and register for show, which is being put up for the entirely decent fee of $9.95.

Once registered, the page will go live with the stream at 8:30pm and you can tune in. You’ll be able to chuck that bad boy up onto your various big screens via Apple AirPlay and Chromecast as well, so the need to shout at your phone to get Jeff’s lazy ass up is minimal.

Those of you keen to get involved can find out all the vital details here. It’s all for a toot toot, chugga chugga, big good cause. You’d be mad not to.