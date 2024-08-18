The Weeknd Announces New Aussie Dates For His Postponed ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour

Australian fans of the music superstar The Weeknd are bloody cheering today, after the one and only motherfuckin’ starboy announced the new Australian dates for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. We are so BACK!!!

When in April, Abel Tesfaye — famously known as The Weeknd — made the tough decision to cancel his sold-out shows Down Under, Aussie fans were devastated they might have lost the chance to see the record-breaking tour.

But after months of waiting for updates their patience has been rewarded, with the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer sharing a post early this morning that confirmed he would finally be making his long-awaited voyage to Australia for the first time since 2017.

“I feel a strong pull to perform in Australia before moving on to the next chapter and want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you,” The Weeknd said in a statement.

“When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!”

The Australian and New Zealand leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour is incredibly anticipated, with tickets selling faster than hotcakes when they were first announced in August 2023.

It was why fans were absolutely spewin’ when the entire tour was cancelled in for “unforeseen circumstances”.

The news of The Weeknd’s return to Australia was sneakily hinted at in Melbourne the night before the big announcement, with a building in the city being projected with the words “the end is near”.

Which we now realise actually meant “the Week-end is near”. Great work Abel, love the pun.

So when are The Weeknd’s new Aussie tour dates? And how can you get tickets to them?!?! Here’s the deets.

Aussie fans of The Weeknd better be prepared to free up their nights in October, because this year the spooky season has been officially rebranded to the Weeknd season.

Here’s when and where The Weeknd will be touring in Australia:

Saturday October 5 – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

– Melbourne – Marvel Stadium Sunday October 6 – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

– Melbourne – Marvel Stadium Tuesday October 22 – Sydney – Accor Stadium

– Sydney – Accor Stadium Wednesday October 23 – Sydney – Accor Stadium

These four stadium gigs mark The Weeknd’s first ever stadium performances in Australia.

Notably, Brisbane is absent from Tesfaye’s destination list, despite originally being on the After Hours Til Dawn Australian leg.

How to buy tickets for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Australian Tour 2024

Currently, tickets for the After Hours Til Dawn Tour have been confirmed to sell in at least three waves of sales starting August 21.

The Past Purchaser Presale will begin on Wednesday, August 21. This will be only available to the folks who got a ticket the first time, only for the show to be postponed and their tickets refunded.

The artist presale will begin Thursday, August 22. And finally, the general ticket sale will open on Monday, August 26.

Details on how to buy tickets for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Australian Tour can be found on the artist’s website here.

See you in the Ticketek trenches, folks. Best of luck to you all.

